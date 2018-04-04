Safaree Samuels Robbed At Gunpoint

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Word on the street is… Safaree Samuels was robbed on Monday.

Safaree claimed to be robbed at gunpoint by two men right before his interview with Power 105.1FM in New York. Safaree came into the interview teary-eyed while explaining the situation to Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez. When Martinez introduced Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, he seemed upset and shaken. He went on to say, “Two dudes, two guns just ran up on me. Me face down on the floor with a gun to my head”.

The 36-year-old rapper came to Power 105.1 for the interview without any jewelry on. We all know this man loves his bling so the two men that robbed Safaree, got $175k worth of his bling.

He goes on to say, “They just caught me by myself. I got out of my car and they came out of nowhere and backed out on us”. He mentioned that his chef was present at the time of the incident. This is not the first time Safaree has been involved in violence. Last year, the rapper was “jumped” by Meek Mill and his crew. Also, just last month, he was being accused of being abusive verbally and physically in his relationship with Nicki Minaj.

I hope Safaree is ok after this tragic experience. He’s too fine for this!

Check out this video from the Power 105.1FM interview with Safaree Samuels:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery) 18 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery) 1. Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. OK! Magazine's Fall Fashion Week 2017 Event Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Safaree 'Fur Coat Vol.1' Listening Party Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Julianna Bass - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012 Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2013 Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. 2013 BET Awards - Backstage Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 18, 2016 Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Lookhu Hosts VIP Screening Of Exclusive Series 'Raydemption' Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Nicki Minaj Album Release Party At Liv Nightclub Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Premiere Of TV One's 'When Love Kills' - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Tarralyn Ramsey Pre-BET Experience Performance And Party At The Record Parlour Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - May 6, 2016 Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Safaree Samuels Robbed At Gunpoint The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams