Safaree Samuels Robbed At Gunpoint

Word on the street is… Safaree Samuels was robbed on Monday.
Safaree claimed to be robbed at gunpoint by two men right before his interview with Power 105.1FM in New York. Safaree came into the interview teary-eyed while explaining the situation to Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez. When Martinez introduced Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, he seemed upset and shaken. He went on to say, “Two dudes, two guns just ran up on me. Me face down on the floor with a gun to my head”.
The 36-year-old rapper came to Power 105.1 for the interview without any jewelry on. We all know this man loves his bling so the two men that robbed Safaree, got $175k worth of his bling.
He goes on to say, “They just caught me by myself. I got out of my car and they came out of nowhere and backed out on us”. He mentioned that his chef was present at the time of the incident. This is not the first time Safaree has been involved in violence. Last year, the rapper was “jumped” by Meek Mill and his crew. Also, just last month, he was being accused of being abusive verbally and physically in his relationship with Nicki Minaj.
I hope Safaree is ok after this tragic experience. He’s too fine for this!
Check out this video from the Power 105.1FM interview with Safaree Samuels:
Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams