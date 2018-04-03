Photos
Home > Uncategorized

#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

MAC will have you looking hot like fire this summer!

Hello Beautiful
3 reads
Leave a comment
File Photo of Aaliyah

Source: Barry King / Getty

MAC will be storming the beauty counter with its upcoming Aaliyah-inspired line this June– just in time to make your summer beat sizzle.

Does this count as an Easter present? We’ve been waiting on the Aaliyah-inspired makeup line since MAC announced last August, and now we finally know when we can expect it to arrive.

MAC announced on Sunday, April 1, that the Aaliyah line will be available in stores on June 21. Online shoppers won’t even have to wait that long, though! MAC will release the Aaliyah collection for online purchase on June 20.

The news came as a bit of a surprise. MAC hadn’t given many updates about the line, which Aaliyah fans demanded until this weekend–and even that was a bit lowkey. One Aaliyah loyal caught wind of a rumor about a June release on April Fool’s Day, and they reached out to the brand confirmed the news.

MAC didn’t make an official announcement about Aaliyah’s line until today when it gave Instagram a glimpse of the collection.

#AaliyahForMAC was created due to overwhelming demand from fans, so who better to represent the collection than the people who are inspired by her every day? Instead of enlisting traditional models to represent their new products, MAC wants fans to show it off. But no regular fan will do. MAC is looking for a muse, so it announced a casting call on Instagram.

RELATED STORIES:

12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Aaliyah, The R&B Princess, Will Be Honored With A MAC Makeup Collection

One In A Million Lip Color: A Petition Launched For An Aaliyah For MAC Collection

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 5 hours ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 5 hours ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 8 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 8 hours ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 9 hours ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 9 hours ago
04.02.18
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist…
 11 hours ago
04.02.18
This Is What Happens When A Man Is…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
Jay-Z Teases David Letterman Appearance With Impersonation Of…
 13 hours ago
04.02.18
WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are…
 14 hours ago
04.02.18
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The…
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!!…
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
LOL: Seeing The Dr. Seuss Remix To ‘Walk…
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
Parking Lot Justice: This Is How You Deal…
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
photos