Blac Chyna Spotted Swinging A Stroller During Altercation At Six Flags

Veda Loca
Blac Chyna goes to Greystone Manor

She did whattttttt?!

Over the weekend, Blac Chyna was caught on camera swinging a stroller in attempt to hurt someone. Blac Chyna was at Six Flags with her two children: Dream Kardashian and King Cairo along side her new boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

Things got heated quickly when two members of Blac Chyna’s crew got into a fist fight with another woman. Blac Chyna was seen picking up the stroller, but she wasn’t successful in throwing it or physically touching anyone due to YBN Almighty Jay, bodyguards, and friends holding her back.

There are no concrete details on how or why this situation occurred and escalated. However, Blac Chyna went to Instagram to say, “Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when some feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost”.

It was said that the altercation began when the woman tried to touch one of Blac Chyna’s babies. We do not know which child and they were not present in the videos.

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

