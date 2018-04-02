Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way And It’s About Time

Aaliyah super-fans everywhere – YOU made it happen! Inspired by your loyalty and love, the 90s-glam #AaliyahForMAC collection launches on maccosmetics.com on June 20th and in-stores in North America on June 21st! Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film 🎼🎤🎬 Watch this space for more updates! *Products and launch dates vary by market. @aaliyah_haughton_official
MAC has confirmed that they will finally be releasing their long-awaited Aaliyah collection. The official drop date is June 20 (online) and June 21 (in stores).
🎶 Here's a sneak peek at the MAC Aaliyah collection, coming to maccosmetics.com on June 20th and in-stores in North America on June 21st! Aaliyah’s legacy continues to inspire fans – and now this 💄 shade! Guess which song inspired this colour!? Let us know in the comments! *Products and launch dates vary by market. #AaliyahForMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official
So far the company has teased us with a nude lipstick and an eyeshadow palette.
Teaser number ✌🏽 for the MAC Aaliyah collection, coming to maccosmetics.com on June 20th and in-stores in North America on June 21st! The lasting impact of @aaliyah_haughton_official carries on with an eye palette in sultry hues. Which music video do you think inspired these shades? Comment with your guess! #AaliyahForMAC
If you ask us, this collection is long overdue because Aaliyah served makeup looks her entire career. Hit the flip to see some of our favorite beauty looks from Babygirl.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »