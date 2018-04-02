Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way And It’s About Time

MAC has confirmed that they will finally be releasing their long-awaited Aaliyah collection. The official drop date is June 20 (online) and June 21 (in stores).

So far the company has teased us with a nude lipstick and an eyeshadow palette.

If you ask us, this collection is long overdue because Aaliyah served makeup looks her entire career. Hit the flip to see some of our favorite beauty looks from Babygirl.

