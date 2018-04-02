Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers who ‘have it all’

He may no longer be making us laugh on late night television, but David Letterman is still very much in talk show mode thanks to his partnership with Netflix. His show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ has already included great interviews with Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai and George Clooney.

For his next episode, Letterman goes one-on-one with of the greatest rappers to ever do it… Jay Z. Netflix gave us a snippet of their discussion that includes HOV giving examples of a few rappers in his mind who have what it takes to reach legendary status.