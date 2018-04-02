Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers who ‘have it all’

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
5 reads
Leave a comment

He may no longer be making us laugh on late night television, but David Letterman is still very much in talk show mode thanks to his partnership with Netflix. His show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ has already included great interviews with Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai and George Clooney.

For his next episode, Letterman goes one-on-one with of the greatest rappers to ever do it… Jay Z. Netflix gave us a snippet of their discussion that includes HOV giving examples of a few rappers in his mind who have what it takes to reach legendary status.

“You can have a great voice right and you can almost say anything. I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice. like he can say ‘1, 2, 3 into the 4’ and it’s like ‘Oh My God!'”

Jay-Z also believes Eminem possesses certain qualities that make him uniquely qualified to be an icon. Check out the teaser below and watch the whole episode when it hits Netflix this Friday, April 6.

David Letterman , Eminem , jay-z , NetFlix , snoop dogg

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers who ‘have it all’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 1 hour ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 1 hour ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 4 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 5 hours ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 6 hours ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 6 hours ago
04.02.18
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist…
 8 hours ago
04.02.18
This Is What Happens When A Man Is…
 9 hours ago
04.02.18
Jay-Z Teases David Letterman Appearance With Impersonation Of…
 10 hours ago
04.02.18
WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are…
 10 hours ago
04.02.18
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 11 hours ago
04.02.18
Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!!…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
LOL: Seeing The Dr. Seuss Remix To ‘Walk…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
Parking Lot Justice: This Is How You Deal…
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For…
 21 hours ago
04.01.18
photos