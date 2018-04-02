LOL: Seeing The Dr. Seuss Remix To ‘Walk It Like I Talk It’ Will Start Your Week Off With A Bang

Happy Monday!

May your day be as lit as this guy doing a Dr. Seuss/Migos mashup. We didn’t know we needed this until now:

‘walk it like I talk it’ crossover featuring dr.seuss pic.twitter.com/LQdzIcGGUY — 📹 (@longlive_nixon) April 1, 2018

There definitely needs to be a an entire category based on Dr. Seuss remixes to Migos tracks.

I’m sure we’ll all be pretty entertained.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: