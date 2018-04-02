Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The Train Make You Uncomfortable?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Subway sign; New York City, New York, United States of America

Source: Keith Levit / Getty

Only in New York can you do wild things like smoke weed on the train and folks don’t automatically call the police.

One commuter got extremely lucky after sparking a huge blunt on the Subway and blowing it down like it was 420. You can tell some folks felt uncomfortable, until the culprit passed the joint around to his fellow commuters. Legendary:

Would you join the rotation? Or are you telling the police as soon as the train stops? At least he was kind enough to share.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The Train Make You Uncomfortable?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 13 mins ago
04.02.18
Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For…
 10 hours ago
04.01.18
FYI: DJ Khaled Can Still Get Busy On…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Stop Playin’: These IG Stars Had The Wildest…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Tricked: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That…
 14 hours ago
04.01.18
Gucci Mane Offers DJ Suede $1 Million For…
 14 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 19 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 2 days ago
03.31.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
C’Mon Son: See The Shocking Footage The Landed…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
photos