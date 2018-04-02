Entertainment News
Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad Boys On ‘A Different World?’

Revisit Pac’s brilliant acting, plus more iconic cameos from the classic show.

Portrait of Tupac Shakur

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Acting was one of Tupac Shakur’s many talents.

This classic scene from A Different World, where Pac challenges the campus “gentleman” for Lena’s (Jada Pinkett Smith) heart.

In part two, the love triangle heats up, and Pac’s Piccolo is happy to instigate.

Keep flipping for more of Pac’s greatest cameos.

photos