An A-List Celebrity Bites Beyonce On The Face

Word on the street is… an A-list celebrity bit Queen Bey on the face! According to TMZ, Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé at Jay-Z’s December concert after party in Los Angeles, California earlier this week.

TMZ says that the bite was not aggressive or harmful, yet it caught Beyoncé off guard. But the question is… why did actress Sanaa Lathan even put her teeth on Queen Bey’s face anyway?! Sources state that Lathan, “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable”. This made Beyoncé confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.”

Yesterday, the news broke with Tiffany Haddish in her latest interview sharing that, “an A-list celebrity bit Beyoncé in the face”. Haddish would not say who the celebrity was. Lathan was allegedly talking to Jay-Z prior to the face bite. She later went to Twitter to deny the whole alleged situation of her biting Beyoncé.

Here’s what Sanaa Lathan tweeted:

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Watch YouTube video “Did Sanaa Lathan Bite Beyoncé?” from Daily Denny below:

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams