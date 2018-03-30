Veda’s Hot Mess
An A-List Celebrity Bites Beyonce On The Face

Veda Loca
2013 BET Awards - P&G Red Carpet Style Stage

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty

Word on the street is… an A-list celebrity bit Queen Bey on the face! According to TMZ, Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé at Jay-Z’s December concert after party in Los Angeles, California earlier this week.

TMZ says that the bite was not aggressive or harmful, yet it caught Beyoncé off guard. But the question is… why did actress Sanaa Lathan even put her teeth on Queen Bey’s face anyway?!  Sources state that Lathan, “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable”. This made Beyoncé confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.”

Yesterday, the news broke with Tiffany Haddish in her latest interview sharing that, “an A-list celebrity bit Beyoncé in the face”. Haddish would not say who the celebrity was. Lathan was allegedly talking to Jay-Z prior to the face bite. She later went to Twitter to deny the whole alleged situation of her biting Beyoncé.

Here’s what Sanaa Lathan tweeted:

 

Watch YouTube video “Did Sanaa Lathan Bite Beyoncé?” from Daily Denny below:

 

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

 

