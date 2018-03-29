Entertainment News
Mike WiLL Made-It “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” with Big Sean, Pharrell, Quavo & Rae Sremmurd [New Video]

Ready for some sci-fi hip-hop? Then you’re ready for Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” featuring Pharrell, Quavo, Rae Sremmurd and Big Sean. Not sure where this one will land, but you can find the original “Aries (YuGo),” on Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Ransom 2’ album.

