New Video: Rich Homie Quan “34”

Rich Homie Quan

Source: (Photo by Andy Pareti/Getty Images for SXSW) / Getty

34
Rich Homie Quan multiplies in his new music video. Taken from his recent LP, Rich As In Spirit, various clones of the rapper are spread out at various places including a church, the stash house and catching the bus. Catch him if you can.

Rich Homie Quan

