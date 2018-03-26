Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend A House Party In The Hills For New “Code of Honor” Video

DJ Esco taps both his longtime collaborator and friend Future, along with Los Angeles legend Schoolboy Q for his new track, “Code of Honor.” They just released a visual for the track, in which the trio attends a lavish house party somewhere in the Hollywood hills.

This video is a really fun one. The crew pops some wheelies on their bikes, show off some fancy cars, and just have an all around good time rapping with one another. The video is really simple, but it works perfectly to showcase the quirky track.

Hopefully we get to see this trio make some more music together sometime soon.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: