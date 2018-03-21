DJ Kayotik
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The Tonight Show’

The Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball II

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Prhyme and 2 Chainz gets their flirt on during their performance on late night television. Check out how they lit up Jimmy Fallon’s stage for their PRhyme 2 track.

