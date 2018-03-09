Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

Another day, another example of a teacher showing their white supremacist tendencies.

Case in point: A Florida teacher is under fire for allegedly telling white female students to not date Black boys because they are “not worth it.”

According to News 4 Jax, last October, Kernan Middle School launched an investigation against David Swinyar, a 48-year-old math teacher, for calling African-American students the n-word. Apparently, a student’s parent brought the incident to the principle’s attention.

The Huff Post reported that 12 students told the school district during the investigation that the incident started when Swinyar overheard another student use the “f-word” in class.

“If my daughter was dating someone who used the ‘f’ word, I wouldn’t have any respect for that n****r,” Swinyar said.

“If your boyfriend says bad things to you and/or treats you wrong, that means that he’s acting like a n****r,” he said, per the report. “You all should not be dating all these different African-Americans [ sic ] boys because they are not worth it.” Of course, the students called him out with Swinyar denied saying it, claiming that because he attends a Black church, he couldn’t be racist. Swinyar continued,sicOf course, the students called him out with Swinyar denied saying it, claiming that because he attends a Black church, he couldn’t be racist. Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. After doing their due diligence, the district’s disciplinary report stated the following: “Mr. Swinyar exercised poor judgment when he engaged in inappropriate communications in the presence of, and/or toward students, by using the ‘n’ word in a conversation with students and/or when he referred to a student. He also made other inappropriate comments such as: ‘You are in my class because you failed the FSA,’ ‘You all should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it,’ and calling students “dumb.”

It’s important to point out that Swinyar was also accused of watching porn in the classroom and staring at female students’ breasts, but the school has yet to comment on those accusations.

In the meantime, the school district has finally agreed on Swinyar’s punishment after all these months. He is being suspended without pay for a mere 10 days.

Yes. Ten days.

Schools are out there just hiring anybody and our kids are the one suffering because of it.

