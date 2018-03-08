CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Are Owning This Love Thing

0 reads Leave a comment
With almost 10 years of marriage and a second kid on the way, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict are definitely out here shining as a couple.
Each of them has built their own respective careers with Tia continuing as an actress and lifestyle personality, while Cory continues to book roles as a great actor himself.
In fact, Cory stopped by The Real recently to talk about his new show The Oath, now streaming on Crackle. Along with a rundown of the series, Cory also talked about his wife and hilariously described the gift he wouldn’t give her. Check it out below.
If you want to know more about what Tia and Cory have been up to, swipe through for some heart-melting moments that show their love in action!
