This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas About Womanhood

The tennis star partners with Nike for a powerful message.

In an ad that originally aired on Oscar night, Serena Williams embodies International Women’s Day to the fullest with her message of love, empowerment and self acceptance. Watch her explain how there’s no “wrong way” to be a woman below! 

