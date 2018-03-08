H&M Tries To Avoid Another Racist ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Incident, Working With Black Marketers

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

H&M Tries To Avoid Another Racist ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Incident, Working With Black Marketers

Economic Freedom Fighters are protesting against the retail giant in South Africa.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

H&M agreed to work with South African marketers to help tackle racism after its offensive “Monkey” hoodie ad prompted protests in January.

The retail giant had been dragged through the flames after it posted the racist ad that featured a Black child in a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held demonstrations against the international clothing retailer at its shops in South Africa after the incident. H&M shops were trashed and closed.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

H&M admitted wrongdoing and met with the Anti-Racism Network South Africa (ARNSA) following a letter sent to the retailer, Neeshan Balton, director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, an organization dedicated to “deepening non-racialism in post-apartheid South Africa,” said to The Citizen, a South Africa newspaper.

”They admitted they were wrong and are trying to understand how to undo their mistake,” Balton said. “Part of that engagement was because of the EFF demonstration. We had planned a demonstration after the EFF launched their protest, we could not proceed because we couldn’t match their scale.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Balton continued, ”Subsequent to that, the H&M global human resources head and the transformation officer arrived in the country and agreed to work with the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation in Cape Town, and ensure that [the] South African management team and staff fully understand the complexity of race relations and racism in the country. We are mindful that had the EFF not done what they did, H&M would never have agreed to meet with the ARNSA.”

As part of H&M’s agreement, the company would also look into their procurement policy. The retail giant’s store furniture, shop fittings and advertising were not sourced from South Africa, Bolton explained. H&M has more work to do when it comes to racial sensitivity, and the world doesn’t want another #Hoodiegate.

SEE ALSO:

[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are Is Where I Must Be’

Today - Season 67

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

Continue reading 10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

H&M , racism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 17 hours ago
03.07.18
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit…
 20 hours ago
03.07.18
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 21 hours ago
03.07.18
10 items
5 Quotes From Powerful Black Women On International…
 21 hours ago
03.07.18
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put…
 21 hours ago
03.07.18
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed…
 22 hours ago
03.07.18
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 1 day ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter In…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
photos