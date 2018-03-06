DJ Kayotik
Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital

2017 MTV Woodies

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Florida Boy is back home!

Rick Ross suffered a health scare that left him hospitalized over the weekend, but the Bawse is home. The MMG rapper and mogul was discharged this morning after being admitted to the hospital on Friday after being found unresponsive. It’s being reported that the respiratory problem was due to heart-related issues. Rozay is currently at home and is receiving medical attention. We will continue to send our prayers to the biggest Bawse!

rick ross

