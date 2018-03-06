Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To Prison

Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To Prison

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.

97.9 The Beat Staff
No more Love and Hip Hop for ratchet reality star Stevie J. The music producer will be going to prison in April.

TMZ.com reports, “The U.S. Attorney Southern District of NY, tells TMZ … the Love & Hip Hop star will have to turn himself in to authorities April 10 for failure to pay child support. Stevie owes more than $1.3 million in back child support. These cases are usually handled in state court, but the amount owed, the length of time he was in arrears, and the fact that the people involved are in different states all make it a federal case.”

In February 2017, he pled guilty for failure to pay child support and was ordered to pay $1,304,835.86. He was also placed on probation for three years, but never paid the  $1.3 million, therefore, the judge is giving the reality star hard-time.

Stevie J has six children: Bonnie Bella Jordan, Eva Giselle Jordan, Dorian Jordan (seen above), Savannah Jordan, Sade Jordan and Steven Jordan Jr.

