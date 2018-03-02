Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH) Younger Men

Blac Chyna was a number one trending topic once again earlier this week — but it wasn’t because her body parts were spreading all across the world wide web.

On Thursday, the 29-year old reality star confirmed that she’s now dating 18-year old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Blac Chyna (29 years old) has a new boyfriend. (18 year old) YBN Almighty Jay. Thoughts? 😳 pic.twitter.com/vyY2oPb1C0 — Your Music Plug 🔌 (@HipHopTea) March 1, 2018

Folks have a lot to say about Chyna and Jay’s 11 year age gap:

YBN Nahmir addresses YBN Almighty Jay & Blac Chyna Relationship 😂 pic.twitter.com/yZ09JBX93n — Jahney. (@officialJahney) March 1, 2018

But Chy isn’t the first famous women to date a much younger man — and she certainly won’t be the last. Hit the flip to see who joins Blac Chyna in the cougar club.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: