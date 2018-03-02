Entertainment News
Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who've Dated Much (MUCH) Younger Men

Global Grind
7 reads
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Blac Chyna was a number one trending topic once again earlier this week — but it wasn’t because her body parts were spreading all across the world wide web.

On Thursday, the 29-year old reality star confirmed that she’s now dating 18-year old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Folks have a lot to say about Chyna and Jay’s 11 year age  gap:

But Chy isn’t the first famous women to date a much younger man — and she certainly won’t be the last. Hit the flip to see who joins Blac Chyna in the cougar club.

photos