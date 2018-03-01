Kodak Black May Have Another Problem On His Hands

2 reads Leave a comment
The 20 year old Florida native Kodaq Black, may have made more
than just a hit record. As of February 22nd according to the RIAA Website “Roll in Peace”
went certified platinum. He has even inspired the vocalist to take a
swing at it. Up and coming artist Layton Greene is included in the
Roll in Peace remake challengers.
