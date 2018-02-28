Tekashi 6ix9ine Almost Gets Arrested, Over 1,000 People Show Up At Video Shoot (VIDEO)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DJ Akademiks drops an update on what happened to 6ix9ine when he almost got arrested at his video shoot.

Police almost arrest 6ix9ine at his own video shoot after he brought out 1000 to be in 'BILLY' video: https://t.co/CQHHUhXwYu via — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 27, 2018

