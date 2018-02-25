Entertainment News
Anderson .Paak Serenades Erykah Badu Live On Stage

The rising star wasn’t shy about shooting a shot at Queen Badu to the tune of Prince’s “1999.”

Multi-talented Dr. Dre understudy Anderson .Paak gave the queen Erykah Badu a special performance for her 47th birthday celebration in Dallas.

Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Anderson .Paak, DRAM, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith were all in attendance.

photos