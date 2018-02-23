Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Were Invented By Black People

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Close-up of stop light

Source: Comstock / Getty

Black folks have a legacy of being great when it comes to sports and entertainment. But for some reason, we never hear much about African Americans contributions when it comes to inventions that changed the world. But all that is changing:

3-D Glasses

Kenneth J. Dunkley is known for inventing Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) in 1986.

 

In honor of Black excellence and Black History Month, check out these dope inventions that you probably didn’t know were invented by Black people.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Were Invented By Black People

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On…
 3 hours ago
02.23.18
Erica Ash Educating Others On The Word ‘B*tch’…
 5 hours ago
02.23.18
Watching These ASMR Videos Will Definitely Give You…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know…
 7 hours ago
02.23.18
“Just Beacause He’s Nice Doesn’t Mean He’s The…
 7 hours ago
02.23.18
Seeing Chadwick Boseman’s Infectious Laugh Will Make You…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
It Wasn’t Me: Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Look Alive: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Battle Blocboy…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 11 hours ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
#TBT: When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
photos