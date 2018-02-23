Entertainment News
It Wasn’t Me: Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On Leaked Sex Tape

The mom and former reality star denied, denied, denied according to new reports.

Blac Chyna at Los Angeles International Airport

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Blac Chyna‘s name has been on the tip of the world’s tongue for several days following the unfortunate leak of a sex tape, allegedly featuring her performing oral sex on her ex-boyfriend, Mechie. But according to TMZ, Chyna says the woman in the tape is an imposter and not at all her.

In an article posted earlier this morning, the site states “Blac Chyna says a new sex tape floating around featuring a woman who’s the spitting image of her is just that … a spitting image, but it ain’t her.” TMZ goes on, “Sources close to Chyna admit … the woman in the grainy footage does have significant similarities to the reality star, but it is absolutely NOT her. We’re told Chyna’s legal team has fired off more than 20 cease and desist letters to the porn sites that are hawking the video using Chyna’s name. Her lawyers have also sent the letters to porn sites showing her oral sex tape with Mechie.”

🌊🌊🌊 #skrtskrt💨💨 #SoCrazy #Golden✨

A post shared by Mechie (@mechiesocrazy) on

According to the site, Mechie says that’s him in the tape, but he never owned a copy, as it was all recorded on Chyna’s phone, so he isn’t sure how it got out.

photos