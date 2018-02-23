Music
Young Thug Will Not Release Music In 2018 To Honor Deaf Brother

Really bruh?

Dej Loaf Royal African Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug, AKA Sex, says he won’t be dropping new music this year out of respect for his deaf brother.

He said, “I’ve got a deaf brother. I’ve got a brother who can’t hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year. So I ain’t going to put out no music this year.”

No telling if this is a troll or then truth, but we’ve learned to take Jeffrey at his word.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show

photos