Young Thug Will Not Release Music In 2018 To Honor Deaf Brother

Young Thug, AKA Sex, says he won’t be dropping new music this year out of respect for his deaf brother.

He said, “I’ve got a deaf brother. I’ve got a brother who can’t hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year. So I ain’t going to put out no music this year.”

.@youngthug says he will not release any music this year out of respect for his deaf brother and plans to drop HiTunes in 2019 pic.twitter.com/YXXX25E1lY — UTOR (@UTORHipHop) February 23, 2018

No telling if this is a troll or then truth, but we’ve learned to take Jeffrey at his word.

