Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost Women To Other Celebrities In Real Life

In this video, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan and the directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein sit down to discuss Game Night a hilarious comedy in theaters everywhere now. At the end of the interview the directors give some insight on Flash Point.

I had the opportunity to feature this movie for the Xilla Movie Party here in New York City and Lamorne Morris stopped by for a quick Q&A before the film. The room was filled with New York’s cool kids and a bunch of up and coming talent making moves in Hollywood.

Power’s Andrea-Rachel Parker.

Empire’s Jeremy L Carver

Actress Jessenia Vice was also on hand.

Instagram Sensation Trav Que came through to ask people “Whose Man Is This!?”

New York rapper Haddy Racks was in the building.

Love and Hip Hop’s Stylist Lunden and Miss Lissa Knows came through for a wild night of games, movies and Dusse.

