If You Really Want To Know What (Some) White Folks Think About Black People — Watch This

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has been getting dragged all day long after the covert racist comments she made about LeBron James and Kevin Durant speaking on politics, race and more.

If you listen really closely, you can almost hear Laura Ingraham's inner monologue on LeBron James here: "Sit down and shut up, you [N-word]." pic.twitter.com/ZeII9oo5wQ — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) February 16, 2018

It’s not a new American story that some people just want athletes (and Black people) to be quiet and grateful for what the country has provided us and not speak up about the ugliness the nation tries to hide— so it comes as no surprise that folks were triggered by Ingraham’s comments.

Someone tell this bitch to meet me outside… Im so not in the mood for playing nice or polite this week https://t.co/LUpm0k3ZvV — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) February 16, 2018

LeBron is paying $41 million to send 1,100 underprivileged kids to college. His foundation recently broke ground on a new school. He uses his voice and his platform to speak for those who can't speak for themselves. What has Laura Ingraham done to make the world a better place? https://t.co/7sQfSFdDS2 — Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) February 16, 2018

thank you @IngrahamAngle … you have surpassed @TomiLahren as THE most ignorant racist in media today…impressive… even today's standards, you are despicable …. how does it feel to know that @KingJames is not only more successful, but so much smarter than you? — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 16, 2018

I'm not sharing the Laura Ingraham video but I'm sure you can find it. While obviously an idiot, she does a great job proving LeBron's point about racism in the States while trying to refute it. — Steve O'Rourke (@steveohrourke) February 16, 2018

Much like Tomi Lahren, people won’t remember who Ingraham is many years from now, but LeBron James and Kevin Durant will go down in history.

Hit the flip to see what LBJ and KD had to say about Trump, being Black in America and more.

