If You Really Want To Know What (Some) White Folks Think About Black People — Watch This

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has been getting dragged all day long after the covert racist comments she made about LeBron James and Kevin Durant speaking on politics, race and more.

It’s not a new American story that some people just want athletes (and Black people) to be quiet and grateful for what the country has provided us and not speak up about the ugliness the nation tries to hide— so it comes as no surprise that folks were triggered by Ingraham’s comments.

Much like Tomi Lahren, people won’t remember who Ingraham is many years from now, but LeBron James and Kevin Durant will go down in history.

Hit the flip to see what LBJ and KD had to say about Trump, being Black in America and more.

photos