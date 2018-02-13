News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even Though She’s Never Met Tyler Perry

This poor woman is in catfish hell.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The latest guest to visit Dr. Phil’s show claims she is married to media mogul, Tyler Perry.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Karla, mother of two, appeared on the talk show to divulge the intimate details of her online relationship with an unverified Tyler Perry fan page profile.

On top of the nuptials, Karen claims she is also the biological mother of Perry’s son, even though she’s never met or seen the filmmaker in person:

Her concerned children stood by her side, telling the host their mother has given the alleged scammer over $100K. The discouraged siblings said they’ve tried on numerous occasions to convince their mom she’s being fooled:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The psychiatrist did his best to dissect the deception, even pointing out how the scammer’s broken English is in indication he is not the real Perry:

Karla justified it by saying it was one of his counterparts contacting her in this instance on behalf of the Tyler Perry Foundation—that doesn’t exist.

Hopefully sis gets some clarity soon.

RELATED LINKS

[WATCH] Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In New Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’

Madea Goes To Washington? Tyler Perry To Play Colin Powell In Upcoming Dick Cheney Biopic

Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love

20th Anniversary Of Phat Tuesdays

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

9 photos Launch gallery

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even Though She’s Never Met Tyler Perry

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Tyler Perry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
Mike Vick Is OFFICIALLY Out Of Bankruptcy
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A…
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Artist Accuses Kendrick Lamar of Stealing Artwork
 19 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 22 hours ago
02.12.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 23 hours ago
02.12.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 24 hours ago
02.12.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 24 hours ago
02.12.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 24 hours ago
02.12.18
7 items
BET Social Media Awards Highlights
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 2 days ago
02.11.18
photos