Big Sean Announces his ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Dates

Big Sean is letting you decide what to see on stage. Sean has announced his new tour, Unfriendly Reminder, which will allow you to vote up to 20 songs, to help curate the setlist for the show attended. Accompanied by acts, Playboi Carti,Shy Glizzy and GASHI, the tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida on April 12 and will hit the DFW on 4/20. Choose your songs wisely and pick up tickets here.