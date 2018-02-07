Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All the Stars” Music Video is Out

As the Kendrick curated Black Panther soundtrack prepares to hit your favorite platforms this Friday (February 9), Kendrick Lamar and SZA drop “All the Stars” official music video. The song, featured on the soundtrack, is set to stunning visuals and deep illustration fit for the movies. The soundtrack also features The Weeknd, Travi$ Scott, Anderson .Paak, ScHoolboy Q, Jorja Smith and more.

