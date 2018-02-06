DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Lil Uzi Vert performs “The Way Life Goes” on The Late Show

djkayotik979
2 reads
Leave a comment
lil uzi vert

Source: z1079 summer jam line up 2017 / z1079 summer jam line up 2017

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Another Life To Live

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lil Uzi Vert made his late night television debut last night by performing his Luv Is Rage 2 track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

LIL UZI VERT , the late show

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lil Uzi Vert performs “The Way Life Goes” on The Late Show

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos