Keke Palmer Wants To Create The Next Motown Records [Exclusive Interview]

farlinave
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 11, 2018

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Keke Palmer came to kick it with The Durtty Boyz and discuss her latest single “Bossy”. During the interview she talked about her future in the industry and how she wants to  create the next Motown Records. The singer/actress also thinks the most important people in the music industry are the artists and producers. Check out the interview below…

Keke Palmer recently visited New York City and wasn’t playing around in the city of style. The 23-year-old actress debuted some medium sized red plaits and some serious fashion. Wearing high fashion designers like Vivienne Westwood, Christian Louboutin and DKNY, she stormed the streets, ready for some serious streetstyle.

