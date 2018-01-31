Entertainment News
Forget Joanne: Tameka Foster Proves That She’s The Ultimate Scammer

2014 Heels Of Greatness Dinner

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tameka, Tameka, Tameka — smh.

Usher‘s ex wife, Tameka Foster, has social media on fire after she posted a photo of her upcoming project, which turned out to be fake news.

 

Tameka posted an animated version of young model Lyric Hurd and tried to pass it off as her own creation. That is until mama Hurd took to social media to set the record straight.

 

 

Tameka responded.

STAGES OF CHARACTER DESIGN: Final Images will not be seen until project is complete. These are merely examples… All of my true images are being copy written, patented, and/or registered with the Library of Congress. If anyone wants to get their lawyer… I suggest they reach out to the patent and trademark office. It is unfortunate that I cannot share 'sneak peeks' into developmental projects. In the future I will keep things to myself until they are final and FULLY materialize. And to all my "cousins' with dark brown skin, thin lips, thick ponytails, and almond shaped eyes you are hereby on notice that you "gets nuthin'… Nice try. A lesson in character development, there are many factors that inspire art. It also goes through many many phases and edits before being finalized. Be flattered, if you share any or many of the attributes. Have an awesome Wednesday, I sure will. Side note: The devil stays busy to deter you, fortunately GOD is busier. The enemy picked the right one today! ♥️🙏🏾 #PassionProject #ChocolateKidslMagic #BlackGirlsRock #BusyCreating #StayTuned

A post shared by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster) on

 

But folks still believe the former stylist used Lyric’s image and likeness for her “project.”

Hit the flip for some photos the beautiful Lyric Hurd to refresh your memory.

photos