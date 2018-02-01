Black History Month is here once again and to honor everyone who fought so that we could be here today, we tip our hat to the Power of protest. For those who sacrificed for our freedom’s, here is a glance through the times of the photos that represent the Power of protest.

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

1. Nation Gathers for March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
2. Daughter of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island
3. Martin Luther King Leading March to Montgomery
4. Protesting Rodney King Verdict
5. Civil Rights Marchers on Bridge in Selma
6. Anti-Trump Rally
7. Black Students Sit-In at Woolworth's
8. The NYC Shut It Down The Grand Central Crew Grows
9. Protesters Demonstrate Against Police Shooting During Panthers Football Game In Charlotte
10. Protests Unfold In Charlotte After Police Shooting Death Of Keith Scott
11. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
12. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
13. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
14. Policemen Arrest a Protester atan Anti-Trump Rally.
15. Police Officers Face Off with Protestors on I-85 in Charlotte
16. Protesters React To Death Of Keith Lamont Before State Of Emergency in Charlotte is Declared
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
19. Black Lives Matter Protest at White House
20. Finding Beauty In Tragedy
21. State Of Emergency Declared In Charlotte After Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests
22. Pastors Gather For Prayer After Charleston Church Massacre
23. Protest over the killing of unarmed teen in Ferguson
24. Olympic Medalists Give Black Power Sign
25. Baltimore Protests Death of Freddie Gray
26. New York Police Rape Acquittal
27. NFL Player Colin Kaepernick Kicks Off Silent Protests
28. Ferguson, Missouri Residents Gather One Year After The Death Of Michael Brown
29. Los Angeles Residents Protests In Memory of Trayvon Martin
30. Protests Erupt in Baltimore After Funeral For Freddie Gray Who Died While In Police Custody
31. The Day After Violence and Riots in Baltimore
32. Million Man March Participants
33. Protesters Kneel For Civil Rights Against Racism
34. Protesters Holding Signs
35. Selma Marches
36. White Man Carrying Black Girl at March
37. Black Panthers Protest At NYC Courthouse
38. Outrage In Missouri Town After Police Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Man
39. US Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Delivers "I Have A Dream" Speech
40. Chicago Protesters Attempt To Disrupt Last Minute Holiday Shopping
41. Protesting Against Hate in Portland
42. Demonstration by The Black Panthers
43. 'One Man, One Vote'
44. The March On Washington
45. Ferguson's Fragile Recovery Shaken After Police Casualties
46. Anti-Anti Beyonce Protest Rally At NFL Headquarters In NYC
47. Selma Marches
48. 'Dreamers' Protest in Chicago
49. Activists Hold Rally Protesting Proposed Trump Administration HUD Cuts
50. Bronx Residents Protest Lack of Heat and Water

The saying goes, "stand for something or you'll fall for anything." Here's a look a few powerful images from people who risked their safety and image to stand for civil rights during some of the most controversial times in American history.