Black History Month
A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963

Source: NBC / Getty

Black History Month is here once again and to honor everyone who fought so that we could be here today, we tip our hat to the Power of protest. For those who sacrificed for our freedom’s, here is a glance through the times of the photos that represent the Power of protest.

 

Protesters March Over Death Of Freddie Gray

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

The saying goes, "stand for something or you'll fall for anything." Here's a look a few powerful images from people who risked their safety and image to stand for civil rights during some of the most controversial times in American history.

Black History Month

