Black History Month is here once again and to honor everyone who fought so that we could be here today, we tip our hat to the Power of protest. For those who sacrificed for our freedom’s, here is a glance through the times of the photos that represent the Power of protest.
A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos
1. Nation Gathers for March on Washington for Jobs and FreedomSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Daughter of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten IslandSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. Martin Luther King Leading March to MontgomerySource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Protesting Rodney King VerdictSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Civil Rights Marchers on Bridge in SelmaSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. Anti-Trump RallySource:Getty 6 of 50
7. Black Students Sit-In at Woolworth'sSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. The NYC Shut It Down The Grand Central Crew GrowsSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Protesters Demonstrate Against Police Shooting During Panthers Football Game In CharlotteSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Protests Unfold In Charlotte After Police Shooting Death Of Keith ScottSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Policemen Arrest a Protester atan Anti-Trump Rally.Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Police Officers Face Off with Protestors on I-85 in CharlotteSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Protesters React To Death Of Keith Lamont Before State Of Emergency in Charlotte is DeclaredSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton SterlingSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. Black Lives Matter Protest at White HouseSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. Finding Beauty In TragedySource:Getty 20 of 50
21. State Of Emergency Declared In Charlotte After Police Shooting Sparks Violent ProtestsSource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Pastors Gather For Prayer After Charleston Church MassacreSource:Getty 22 of 50
23. Protest over the killing of unarmed teen in FergusonSource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Olympic Medalists Give Black Power SignSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Baltimore Protests Death of Freddie GraySource:@ArtuGraphiq 25 of 50
26. New York Police Rape AcquittalSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. NFL Player Colin Kaepernick Kicks Off Silent ProtestsSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. Ferguson, Missouri Residents Gather One Year After The Death Of Michael BrownSource:Getty 28 of 50
29. Los Angeles Residents Protests In Memory of Trayvon MartinSource:Getty 29 of 50
30. Protests Erupt in Baltimore After Funeral For Freddie Gray Who Died While In Police CustodySource:Getty 30 of 50
31. The Day After Violence and Riots in BaltimoreSource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Million Man March ParticipantsSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. Protesters Kneel For Civil Rights Against RacismSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Protesters Holding SignsSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Selma MarchesSource:Getty Images 35 of 50
36. White Man Carrying Black Girl at MarchSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Black Panthers Protest At NYC CourthouseSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Outrage In Missouri Town After Police Shooting Of 18-Year-Old ManSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. US Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Delivers "I Have A Dream" SpeechSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Chicago Protesters Attempt To Disrupt Last Minute Holiday ShoppingSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. Protesting Against Hate in PortlandSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Demonstration by The Black PanthersSource:Getty 42 of 50
43. 'One Man, One Vote'Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. The March On WashingtonSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. Ferguson's Fragile Recovery Shaken After Police CasualtiesSource:Getty 45 of 50
46. Anti-Anti Beyonce Protest Rally At NFL Headquarters In NYCSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Selma MarchesSource:Getty Images 47 of 50
48. 'Dreamers' Protest in ChicagoSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Activists Hold Rally Protesting Proposed Trump Administration HUD CutsSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. Bronx Residents Protest Lack of Heat and WaterSource:Getty 50 of 50
