Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did You Know That These Stars Dated?

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Couples

Source: Getty / Getty

Every once in a while, we all find ourselves wanting that old thing back.

Look at Stevie J — he dated Eve billions of years ago (from 1997-2001 allegedly) and he’s still in her comments checking for her.

#StevieJ lurkin’ on his old thang! #Eve

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

But with her happily married life and gig as a host on “The Talk”, we know that Eve is not checking for “Steebie.” The fact that we forget they dated means that the former pitbull in a skirt did what every woman should to do after a crazy ex — glow all the way up.

Check these other stars we forgot were together and tell us who you think leveled up post break up.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Did You Know That These Stars Dated?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 2 hours ago
01.31.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 2 hours ago
01.31.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To…
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
Tami Roman Gives Her #WednesdayWisdom For Managing Social…
 4 hours ago
01.31.18
Rihanna’s Greatest Instagram Clapbacks
 4 hours ago
01.31.18
10 Tweets That Prove Black People’s Ability To…
 9 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Ryan Coogler Explain Why He Was Nervous Before…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Panther & Playing Queen…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Beyoncé Stans Have Found A Kindred Spirit In…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
photos