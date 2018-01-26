97.9 The Beat TV News
Tay-K And YBN Nahmir Beefing, Allegedly Over Clout Chasing [VIDEO]

Tay-K, who’s currently incarnated on murder charges, says that up-and-coming Alabama rapper, YBN Nahmir (known for his song ‘Rubbin Off The Paint’), is clout chasing–and when he sees him it ain’t gon’ be nothing nice. Check out the video above by DJ Akademiks.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: YouTube (DJ Akademiks)

photos