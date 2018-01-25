Music
Home > Music

This Rapper Could Be The Next LL Cool J When It Comes To Love Songs

A romantic flow is getting people's attention.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Silhouette of singer on stage

Source: Paul Giamou / Getty

It’s been over 30 years since LL Cool J dropped his iconic song “I Need Love.” Since then, you might hear a romantic rap track every now and then, but it can be few and far between.

Rapper Leek Jack definitely has love on the mind with his Instagram freestyles courting that special someone. His clips have received thousands of views and it seems like he isn’t stopping anytime soon. Check out one of his rhymes below.

When you see a Fine Girl on Instagram 😂

A post shared by Leek Jack (@leekjack) on

 

That’s one way to talk to potential bae. Swipe through to check out more of Leek Jack’s flow and let us know if you’re here for the game he’s spitting!

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Rapper Could Be The Next LL Cool J When It Comes To Love Songs

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FYI: A Few Things You Probably Should Know…
 2 hours ago
01.25.18
How Many Reese Witherspoon Legs Do You See…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
8 Photos Of Kerry Washington Before She Went…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
LMAO: When Posing With Your Crew Goes Wrong
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
Incredible Dancers Put A New Spin On Alicia…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
Thanks To China, The World Is Closer To…
 4 hours ago
01.25.18
8 Videos That Prove Jenifer Lewis Is The…
 5 hours ago
01.25.18
The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
Umm: Now You Can Kiss Folks Through The…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
Oprah Says She Won’t Be Running For President…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Joins ‘Girls Trip’ Team…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
LOL: This Video Is For All The Ladies…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
These College Students Are Not Smarter Than A…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
Try This Viral ‘Simpsons’ Challenge To Help You…
 9 hours ago
01.25.18
Respect: JAY-Z Calls LeBron The “Most Unselfish King…
 17 hours ago
01.24.18
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
photos