Thanks To China, The World Is Closer To Cloning Human Beings

New reports claim China has successfully cloned the world’s first macaques, using somatic cells and the method that cloned Dolly, the sheep back in 1997.

Xinhua reports: “The two cloned macaques, named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, were produced at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) at the end of 2017. A third is due this month and more this year, said scientists.”

While other mammals have been cloned, the site claims macaques—which are more closely related to humans—have been a challenge for scientists.

Looks like we’re that much closer to cloning human beings. See more pictures of Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua on the flip.

