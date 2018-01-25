Thanks To China, The World Is Closer To Cloning Human Beings

0 reads Leave a comment
New reports claim China has successfully cloned the world’s first macaques, using somatic cells and the method that cloned Dolly, the sheep back in 1997.
Xinhua reports: “The two cloned macaques, named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, were produced at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) at the end of 2017. A third is due this month and more this year, said scientists.”
While other mammals have been cloned, the site claims macaques—which are more closely related to humans—have been a challenge for scientists.
Looks like we’re that much closer to cloning human beings. See more pictures of Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua on the flip.
