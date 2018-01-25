LMAO: When Posing With Your Crew Goes Wrong

Taking the right photo can be top priority if you need to flex for the Gram real quick.

A solo pic is enough, but getting your whole crew organized is another story.

Even the most toughest squad needs the right lighting so folks can see “the pain in your eyes.” Watch the guys below tell it!

He was supposed to be taking our picture😂😂😂 but this happened pic.twitter.com/voa1p0RweV — FlexinLikeImK.I.🕊 (@LongLiveSwipe) April 30, 2017

Smh, it’s hard out here for a photographer.

