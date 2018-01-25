Evergreen Content
Home > Evergreen Content

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim

farlinave
1 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

You might be surprised to find out which rappers and celebrities are Muslim, and even if you disagree with their religion—-you can’t knock their hustle, commitment, and undeniable talent.

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim

  1. DJ Khaled
  2. French Montana
  3. Ice Cube
  4. Kevin Gates
  5. Dave East
  6. Ralo
  7. Bas
  8. T-Pain
  9. Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def)
  10. Lupe Fiasco
  11. Busta Rhymes
  12. Akon
  13. Ghostface Killah
  14. Beanie Sigel
  15. Freeway
  16. Zayn Malik (singer)
  17. Q-Tip
  18. Dave Chappelle
  19. Muhammad Ali
  20. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  21. AR-AB
  22. Swizz Beatz
  23. Bernard Hopkins
  24. Mike Tyson

Muslim Beliefs & Rituals

  • Referring to God by name as Allah
  • Muhammad was a prophet
  • Reading the Quaran (or Koran)
  • Don’t eat pork
  • Visiting the Holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
  • Ramadan

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sources: XXL, HipHopDX, Rolling Stone, BET, Teen Vogue, The Guardian, Stepfeed, Huffington Post, DJBooth.net, TIME, COMPLEX

Muslim , rappers , religion

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late…
 5 hours ago
01.25.18
Umm: Now You Can Kiss Folks Through The…
 5 hours ago
01.25.18
Oprah Says She Won’t Be Running For President…
 5 hours ago
01.25.18
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Joins ‘Girls Trip’ Team…
 5 hours ago
01.25.18
LOL: This Video Is For All The Ladies…
 6 hours ago
01.25.18
These College Students Are Not Smarter Than A…
 6 hours ago
01.25.18
Try This Viral ‘Simpsons’ Challenge To Help You…
 6 hours ago
01.25.18
Respect: JAY-Z Calls LeBron The “Most Unselfish King…
 14 hours ago
01.24.18
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 2 days ago
01.23.18
photos