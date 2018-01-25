Entertainment News
These College Students Are Not Smarter Than A 5th Grader

Global Grind
Frustrated mixed race student working in classroom

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Everything you learn prior to graduating high school is supposed to prepare you for college. By college, you’re expected to know even the most trivial and basic facts. While we may have learned a ton in those years before graduation, the jury is still out on whether or not we retained any of that information.

Check out this video of a few college kids being quizzed on basic 5th grade knowledge. The results will shock you!

 

