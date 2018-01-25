Entertainment News
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Joins ‘Girls Trip’ Team For New Movie

The 13-year-old is making boss moves.

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Many people might know Marsai Martin as the conniving daughter Diane on the hit show Black-ish.

Well now, the 13-year old is making her own big moves with a new movie project on the way! She is set to executive produce and star in a Universal comedy called Little, based on her own original idea.

Little will follow the story of an adult woman who gets to relive her carefree youth after adult life overwhelms her.

Will Packer and James Lopez of Girls Trip fame will produce the film along with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Marsai will also share her executive producing duties with Josh Martin and Girls Trip star Regina Hall.

To continue the Girls Trip family love, the writer from the 2017 film, Tracy Oliver, was able to pin the first draft of the Little script. Peeples writer-director Tina Gordon Chism is set to direct.

With a squad like this, it seems Marsai might have a hit on her hands. We’ll keep you updated as the movie develops!

 

Continue reading 'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Joins 'Girls Trip' Team For New Movie

photos