Oprah Says She Won’t Be Running For President But She May Have A Future In Modeling

2018 has already shaped out to be another great year for Oprah Winfrey. Fresh off of a Golden Globes honor, the world has been asking if 2020 could finally be the year she takes office. In an interview for InStyle’s March issue, she’s finally asked the tough question and sadly, it’s not the answer we wanted to hear.

When asked if she would run for president in 2020, Oprah says, “It’s not something that interests me … I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.” She went on to say,”I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Well if Lady O doesn’t have the Presidential DNA, she certainly has a promising career in modeling. Check out her InStyle photoshoot showing off the flyest luxury wear.

 

