News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate

Sis, what are you doing?

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Well…Cardi B’s sister seems to have injected herself into a conversation about colorism with Amara La Negra…and the Love & Hip Hop Miami star had to set her straight.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

It all started when Amara was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club talking about her darker skin and the obstacles she’s had to face in the industry. When asked did Cardi B benefit from being lighter skinned, Amara said most definitely.

“Cardi B is Dominican and she’s mixed with something else, yes. Now she’s America’s darling, okay so at the end of the day she popped off in the American, not the Latin market,” she said.

Apparently, Hennessy Carolina didn’t like these comments about her sister and took to social media to make that known.

“Okay I like her she’s obviously beautiful,” Carolina posted.

“This is the same message my sister has been trying to spread for a while now, but it doesn’t count because she’s not so dark? People f*** with Cardi because of who she is, not because she’s light skinned. I think that’s what Charlamagne was saying, a girl from her same country with her same hair in braids from the hood that had to become a stripper because it was hard for her to find a job BECAUSE IF HER HAIR AND COLOR. […] We are woke and we’re fighting for the same rights girl.”

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Clearly Hennessy is missing Amara’s point, which Amara herself pointed out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Mama i have never said shes not a hard working girl I have always admire her iv said it in every interview im not putting her down…and she deserves everything god is blessing her with cause shes worked for it. I think your misunderstanding what Im saying..”

 

Black Twitter also seems to agree with Amara on this one too:

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Is Hennessy missing the point here?

RELATED NEWS:

Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy On Colorism [VIDEO]

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse Colorism Claims

You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian Nail Polish Company Gave Their Darkest Color!

Harlem Fashion Week

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

16 photos Launch gallery

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading #FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2959904" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful[/caption] 2017 has been an amazing year for Kheris Rogers. The 11-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York's Fashion Week. The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful--a message that we definitely don't hear enough of. Take a look at this beautiful girl living her best life on Instagram!  

cardi b , hennessy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 1 hour ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 17 hours ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 18 hours ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 18 hours ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 20 hours ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 21 hours ago
01.23.18
Jhené Aiko & Rae Sremmurd Bring The Sci-Fi…
 23 hours ago
01.23.18
The Funniest Reactions To Last Night’s Episode Of…
 24 hours ago
01.23.18
Schmood: This Video Will Give You All The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
See The Viral Video That Everyone Is Turning…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Fine AF: 10 Photos Of Amara La Negra…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
photos