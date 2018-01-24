SZA Is Sizziling To Success

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out Grammy nominated artist SZA, decsribing the behind

the scene process of a special song, which is number one

on her CTRL album. Originally from home town St.Louis to across

the world in little over nine months,of consistent grind to currently

breaking barriers. Now she’s breaking down a few personal experiences,

that took place while creating “Supermodel”. Pharrell even linked up for a session.

Did she use his drum kit after all ? Just Press Play

