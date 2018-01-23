Tech It Out
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Artificial Intelligence Is Like Playing With Fire

farlinave
  • Google CEO Pichai voices similar concerns about artificial intelligence similar to Futurist Elon Musk and Russian President Putin, says that AI is like fire: while it is useful, we must use caution.
  • He envisions that AI will play a big role in important advancements like finding a cure for cancer.
  • The full interview airs on MSNBC on January 26.

In an interview with Recode and MSNBC, Pichai described artificial intelligence as something akin to electricity or fire: useful but dangerous.

It’s no exaggeration to say that 2017 was the year of AI. Not only did we see the birth of Bixby, but existing AI assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant finally made their way to the mainstream through smart speakers. In fact, AI is expected to grow substantially over the next few years, reaching a global worth of $23.4 billion by 2025. However, as more manufacturers rely on AI technology, there are increasing concerns, ranging from practical to ethical issues.

Thankfully, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai is also cognizant of the fact that with such great technology comes a need for caution. In an interview with Kara Swisher from Recode and Ari Melber from MSNBC, Pichai stated, “AI is one of the most important things that humanity is working on. It’s more profound than, I don’t know, electricity or fire.” He continued, “[While fire is good] it kills people, too. They learn to harness fire for the benefits of humanity, but we have to overcome its downsides, too.”

Pichai indicated that AI will inevitably play a significant role in the advancement of humanity, citing finding a cure for cancer as an example. It is, as he put it, fair to be worried about AI; it’s just a matter of finding a balance between its utility and what defines us humans. If you’re interested, the full interview with Pichai will air on MSNBC on January 26.

Article By Brian Reigh

