When You Realize You’ve Successfully Made It Through Another Week….

If you’re reading this, that means you’ve made it through another week in 2018 without having some sort of breakdown.

These dance moves by Jay Versace, Deja Carter (Zendaya‘s backup dancer) and Taylor Hatala (Janet Jackson‘s backup dancer) are perfect to celebrate the end of another week and the start of a weekend. Which mood are you?

Hit the flip to pick your celebration dance.

