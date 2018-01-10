Is 2018, The End of the Smartphone?

Apple’s latest and greatest is iPhones x, but 2018 kicks off a new era in smartphones as we know it. Spotify hit with another lawsuit, this time its for $1.6 billion and yet they still filed for its IPO.

While U.S authorities have begun using drones to detect and tract drug shipments, Mexican drug lords are using drones to smuggle drugs across the border. Holy cow, for the first time cryptocurrency Initial Coin Offering just surpassed the $1 Billion mark in only a four week period. Move over DJ Khaled… introducing the worlds first robot DJ.

