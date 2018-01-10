Tech It Out
Home > Tech It Out

Is 2018, The End of the Smartphone?

farlinave
5 reads
Leave a comment

Apple’s latest and greatest is iPhones x, but 2018 kicks off a new era in smartphones as we know it. Spotify hit with another lawsuit, this time its for $1.6 billion and yet they still filed for its IPO.

While U.S authorities have begun using drones to detect and tract drug shipments, Mexican drug lords are using drones to smuggle drugs across the border. Holy cow, for the first time cryptocurrency Initial Coin Offering just surpassed the $1 Billion mark in only a four week period. Move over DJ Khaled… introducing the worlds first robot DJ.

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is 2018, The End of the Smartphone?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
Some People Want To Eat Tide Pods And…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
LOL: Here’s How Cold It Really Feels On…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
Oprah Rocks Purple And Pink Hair In ‘O…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Watch: This Rapper Could Be The Next Best…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Princess Nokia Shares Touching Poem On Depression
 1 day ago
01.09.18
One DJ Is Blowing Up Thanks To His…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
photos