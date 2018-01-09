The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything

Last night, Marvel unveiled the brand new trailer for “Black Panther,” coming in February. Most of us were already pumped to see the film, but this new trailer may have just solidified our attendance.

The trailer followed Kendrick Lamar’s epic performance at the National Championship in Atlanta. It features new music from Kendrick, as well as Vince Staples. Kendrick Lamar also produced the soundtrack for the film.

